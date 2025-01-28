Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots

VIRIN: 250128-F-FT378-1274
U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons,
assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air
Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, prepare to take off before a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 28, 2025, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Red Flag-Nellis is an opportunity to enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond as a joint force to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 02:23
|Photo ID:
|8847288
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-FT378-1274
|Resolution:
|4430x2947
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
