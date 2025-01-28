Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VIRIN: 250128-F-FT378-1274



U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons,

assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air

Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, prepare to take off before a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 28, 2025, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Red Flag-Nellis is an opportunity to enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond as a joint force to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)