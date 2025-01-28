A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon,
assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air
Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, waits for other aircraft to taxi before a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 28, 2025, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. The objective of exercises with speed and scale is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force preparedness for complex, large-scale military operations, demonstrating the ability to operate in a contested, dynamic environment against high end threats on short notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 02:23
|Photo ID:
|8847289
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-FT378-1275
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1001.65 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.