Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon,

assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air

Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, waits for other aircraft to taxi before a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 28, 2025, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. The objective of exercises with speed and scale is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force preparedness for complex, large-scale military operations, demonstrating the ability to operate in a contested, dynamic environment against high end threats on short notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)