    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots [Image 3 of 7]

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    VIRIN: 250128-F-FT378-1260

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Louisiana, prepares to take off during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 28, 2025, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Red Flag has seen over 30,000 aircraft and has provided training for more than 500,000 military personnel. Participants have flown more than 420,000 sorties and logged more than 780,000 hours of flying time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

