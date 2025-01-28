Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the U.S. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, Marine Corps Base Air Station Yuma, Arizona, taxis before a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 28, 2025, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. These advanced aircraft bring unprecedented capabilities, including enhanced stealth, sensor fusion, and network connectivity, which enable the maintenance of air superiority and deter potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)