Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 706th Aggressor Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, prepare for a night mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 28, 2025, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. During Red Flag exercises, the aggressors provide realistic, threat-representative, near-peer adversary air for high-end US and coalition training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)
|01.28.2025
|01.30.2025 02:23
|8847284
|250128-F-FT378-1256
|4977x3311
|3.73 MB
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|4
|0
