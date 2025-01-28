Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 706th Aggressor Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, prepare for a night mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 28, 2025, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. During Red Flag exercises, the aggressors provide realistic, threat-representative, near-peer adversary air for high-end US and coalition training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)