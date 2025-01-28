Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 706th Aggressor Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, prepare for a night mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 28, 2025, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. During Red Flag exercises, the aggressors provide realistic, threat-representative, near-peer adversary air for high-end US and coalition training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag
    Nellis Air Force Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Aggressor

