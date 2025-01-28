Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 135, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, prepares for a night mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 28, 2025, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Red Flag provides participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air domain, supported by space and cyber, in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)