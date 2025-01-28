Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots [Image 7 of 7]

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 135, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, prepares for a night mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 28, 2025, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Red Flag provides participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air domain, supported by space and cyber, in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)

