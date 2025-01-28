C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Justin Jordan, 86th Maintenance Group quality assurance superintendent, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Pohl, 435th Construction and Training Squadron instructor of pavements and equipment contingency training, and Tino Weichel, 86th Maintenance Squadron inspector foreman, fit a spreader bar to pick up a delivery of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2025. This was the first airlift operation of this specific wing which required a custom fixture to make it possible to be transported via aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)