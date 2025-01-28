C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Group, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 721st Aerial Port Squadron and the 758th Airlift Squadron prepare to offload a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing from a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2025. This marked the first ever air transportation of this specific aircraft wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 07:09
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
