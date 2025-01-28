C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Group, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 721st Aerial Port Squadron and the 758th Airlift Squadron prepare to offload a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing from a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2025. This marked the first ever air transportation of this specific aircraft wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)