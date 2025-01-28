Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Group, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 721st Aerial Port Squadron and the 758th Airlift Squadron prepare to offload a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing from a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2025. This marked the first ever air transportation of this specific aircraft wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 07:09
    Photo ID: 8846146
    VIRIN: 250125-F-GK375-1228
    Resolution: 3993x2999
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein
    C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein
    C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein
    C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein
    C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein
    C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein
    C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download