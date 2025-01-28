C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Group, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 721st Aerial Port Squadron, transport a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2025. A custom fixture was created to enable the air transportation of this specific aircraft wing to Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)