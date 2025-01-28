C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Conn, 758th Airlift Squadron loadmaster assigned to Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, instructs U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mayde Romero, 721st Aerial Port Squadron driver, during a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing delivery at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2025. A custom fixture was created to enable the air transportation of this specific aircraft wing to Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)