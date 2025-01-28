C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Conn, 758th Airlift Squadron loadmaster assigned to Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, instructs U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mayde Romero, 721st Aerial Port Squadron driver, during a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing delivery at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2025. A custom fixture was created to enable the air transportation of this specific aircraft wing to Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 07:09
|Photo ID:
|8846145
|VIRIN:
|250125-F-GK375-1155
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
