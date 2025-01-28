C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jakob Nance, 721st Aerial Port Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of ramp operations, spots for U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sydney Willis, 721st APS ramp services supervisor, as she transports a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing on a k-loader at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2025. The wing was transported via aircraft from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, and marked the first airlift operation of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)