C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jakob Nance, 721st Aerial Port Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of ramp operations, spots for U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sydney Willis, 721st APS ramp services supervisor, as she transports a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing on a k-loader at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2025. The wing was transported via aircraft from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, and marked the first airlift operation of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 07:09
|Photo ID:
|8846149
|VIRIN:
|250125-F-GK375-1458
|Resolution:
|4610x3564
|Size:
|775.27 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
