    C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein [Image 5 of 7]

    C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jakob Nance, 721st Aerial Port Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of ramp operations, spots for U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sydney Willis, 721st APS ramp services supervisor, as she transports a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing on a k-loader at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2025. The wing was transported via aircraft from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, and marked the first airlift operation of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 07:09
    Photo ID: 8846149
    VIRIN: 250125-F-GK375-1458
    Resolution: 4610x3564
    Size: 775.27 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    Aircraft
    Maintenance
    C130

