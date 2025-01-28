C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron offload a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing from a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2025. The wing was transported via aircraft from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, and marked the first airlift operation of this specific aircraft wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)