C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mayde Romero, 721st Aerial Port Squadron driver, prepares to transport a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing on a k-loader at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2025. This was the first airlift operation of this specific wing which required a custom fixture to make it possible to be transported via aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
