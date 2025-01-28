Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kaitlin Fernlund, from St. Cloud, Minnesota, checks fresh produce for signs of spoilage aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)