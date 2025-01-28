Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Evan Vences, from Dallas, Texas, shoots the shot line from the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)