Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

From left, Chief Intelligence Specialist Jeffery Masson, from Eugene, Oregon, passes boxes of frozen food to Lt. Brandyn Scarbrough, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)