Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

From left, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Gratton, from San Diego, California, and Culinary Specialist 1st Class Justine Young, from Lawton, Oklahoma, hold fast on a tending line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)