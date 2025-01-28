Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seaman Dorothy Hill, from Montgomery, Alabama, uses paddles to signal to fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)