    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 7]

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Culinary Specialist 1st Class Ferdinand Sabas, from Bremerton, Washington, takes inventory of incoming stores shipments aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 23:28
    Photo ID: 8846006
    VIRIN: 250120-N-VM650-2139
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDG
    CSG-11
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187)
    Replenishmen-At-Sea

