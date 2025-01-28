Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hull Technician 3rd Class Alexis Gomez, from San Fernando Valley, California, passes boxes of frozen food to Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Diana Cavadaflores, from Las Vegas, Nevada, during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)