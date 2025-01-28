Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLTCM Delbert Terrell Visits Miami, Addresses Sailors' Personnel Concerns [Image 6 of 7]

    FLTCM Delbert Terrell Visits Miami, Addresses Sailors' Personnel Concerns

    HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    HIALEAH, Fla. (Jan. 22, 2025) Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. holds an all-hands call at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Miami to speak about current and future Navy personnel matters with Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group and NRC Miami, January 22, 2025. The all-hands question-and-answer session provided Sailors an opportunity to address concerns and gain valuable insight as to the current and future Navy policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)

