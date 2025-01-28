FLTCM Delbert Terrell Visits Miami, Addresses Sailors' Personnel Concerns

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HIALEAH, Fla. (Jan. 22, 2025) Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. holds an all-hands call at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Miami to speak about current and future Navy personnel matters with Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group and NRC Miami, January 22, 2025. The all-hands question-and-answer session provided Sailors an opportunity to address concerns and gain valuable insight as to the current and future Navy policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)