FLTCM Delbert Terrell Visits Miami, Addresses Sailors' Personnel Concerns

HIALEAH, Fla. (Jan. 22, 2025) Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. takes a question from Operations Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Konis, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, during an all-hands call held at and Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Miami, January 22, 2025. The question-and-answer session provided Sailors an opportunity to address concerns and gain valuable insight as to the current and future Navy policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)