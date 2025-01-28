FLTCM Delbert Terrell Visits Miami, Addresses Sailors' Personnel Concerns

HIALEAH, Fla. – Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. visited Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Miami to speak about current and future Navy personnel matters with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami and Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Miami Sailors, January 22, 2025.



The question-and-answer session provided Sailors a glimpse of what the next few years in the Navy could look like with Terrell responding to questions about advancement, call to service, personnel billets and training priorities.



"This event was great because it gave us a chance to be heard by higher-ups," said Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Alicia Chang, attached to NTAG Miami. "Fleet Master Chief did a great job answering our questions—some of which I wouldn't have even thought to ask."



Chang also expressed that these conversations confirm leaders are listening to Sailors' needs, helping them feel heard and confident in staying in the ranks.



NTAG Miami Command Master Chief Cesar Rojas expressed that the advantage of having Fleet Master Chief directly answering the Sailors’ inquiries is his proximity to the policies and changes happening in real time.



“I think it went phenomenal,” said Rojas. “The Sailors were able to get answers that maybe I wouldn’t have been able to provide. Fleet Master Chief hit the nail on the head and was able to communicate effectively. The Sailors walked away with a new level of knowledge, while gaining insights. They have a better understanding of where the Navy stands and what’s in our future.”



In addition to addressing manpower and training issues, Terrell offered valuable guidance while answering questions at the all-hands call. He also took the opportunity to mentor Sailors, sharing insights on personnel matters and beyond.



With more than 30 years of service and life experience, he shared a brief list of key tenets for the attendees, such as: be honest, be humbly confident, be consistent, and leave a legacy.



Reflecting on the discussion, Terrell mentioned that it was encouraging for him, too.



“After seeing how prepared the Sailors came here today and hearing their concern,” said Terrell. “I know that the Navy is in good hands.”



NTAG Miami operates 38 recruiting locations across South Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, with a shared mission of recruiting the highest caliber Sailors to support the fleet's needs.



Want to know how you can be part of the Navy’s future? Go to https://www.navy.com/careers-benefits/careers?q=careers and discover America’s Navy.

