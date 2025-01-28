FLTCM Delbert Terrell Visits Miami, Addresses Sailors' Personnel Concerns

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HIALEAH, Fla. (Jan. 22, 2025) Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Alicia Chang, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG Miami), asks a question during an all-hands call with Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr., held at and Navy Reserve Center Miami, January 22, 2025. The all-hands question-and-answer session provided Sailors an opportunity to address concerns and gain valuable insight as to the current and future Navy policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)