    FLTCM Delbert Terrell Visits Miami, Addresses Sailors' Personnel Concerns

    HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    HIALEAH, Fla. (Jan. 22, 2025) Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. poses for a photo with Sailors attached to Navy Reserve Center Miami and recognized for their exemplary work, during an all-hands call held on base, January 22, 2025. The question-and-answer session provided Sailors an opportunity to address concerns and gain valuable insight as to the current and future Navy policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 21:31
    Photo ID: 8845928
    VIRIN: 250122-N-RF885-1170
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 983.25 KB
    Location: HIALEAH, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: KINGFISHER, OKLAHOMA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLTCM Delbert Terrell Visits Miami, Addresses Sailors' Personnel Concerns, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reserve
    Florida
    NAVY
    MILITARY
    DELBERT TERRELL

