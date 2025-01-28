FLTCM Delbert Terrell Visits Miami, Addresses Sailors' Personnel Concerns

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HIALEAH, Fla. (Jan. 22, 2025) Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. poses for a photo with Sailors attached to Navy Reserve Center Miami and recognized for their exemplary work, during an all-hands call held on base, January 22, 2025. The question-and-answer session provided Sailors an opportunity to address concerns and gain valuable insight as to the current and future Navy policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)