FLTCM Delbert Terrell Visits Miami, Addresses Sailors' Personnel Concerns

250122-N-RF885-1174 HIALEAH, Fla. (Jan. 22, 2025) Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr., left, and Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami Command Master Chief Cesar Rojas, right, recognize Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Robert Gonzalez, for his exemplary work, during an all-hands call held at Navy Reserve Center Miami, January 22, 2025.The question-and-answer session provided Sailors an opportunity to address concerns and gain valuable insight as to the current and future Navy policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)