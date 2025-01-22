A Day in the Life: 100th LRS aircraft parts store

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Miguel Martinez-Cuevas, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman, left, demonstrates the operation of a large mobile lift to Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Gravett, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, inside the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store during a “Day in the Life” immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 27, 2025. Members of the command team were taught how distribution, storage, categorization and retrieval are utilized within the storage facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)