A Day in the Life: 100th LRS aircraft parts store

U.S. Airmen from the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron speak with members of the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team about storage, tracking and distribution of parts during a “Day in the Life” at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 27, 2025. A “Day in the Life” is a useful tool for the command team to learn about the specific importance of different career fields through teachings of Airmen within the 100th ARW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)