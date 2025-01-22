Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: 100th LRS aircraft parts store

    A Day in the Life: 100th LRS aircraft parts store

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen from the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron speak with members of the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team about storage, tracking and distribution of parts during a “Day in the Life” at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 27, 2025. A “Day in the Life” is a useful tool for the command team to learn about the specific importance of different career fields through teachings of Airmen within the 100th ARW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

