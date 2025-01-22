A Day in the Life: 100th LRS aircraft parts store

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sergio Legorreta, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman, left, explains parts distribution and storage to Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Gravett, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, inside the 100th LRS aircraft parts store at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 27, 2025. The command team learned about the internal workings and equipment from the 100th LRS aircraft parts store. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)