    A Day in the Life: 100th LRS aircraft parts store [Image 4 of 7]

    A Day in the Life: 100th LRS aircraft parts store

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sergio Legorreta, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman, left, demonstrates the operation of a mobile lift to Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Gravett, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader inside the 100th LRS aircraft parts store room, RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 27, 2025. The command team members were able to operate both small and large lifts inside of the storage facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 06:21
    VIRIN: 250127-F-WG663-7444
