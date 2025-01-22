A Day in the Life: 100th LRS aircraft parts store

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sergio Legorreta, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman, left, explains to Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander the different operations and utilizations of a lift during a “Day in the Life” immersion inside the 100th LRS aircraft parts store room at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 27, 2025. The command team members were able to operate both small and large lifts inside of the storage facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)