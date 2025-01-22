A Day in the Life: 100th LRS aircraft parts store

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Gravett, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, center, listen closely to Airman 1st Class Sergio Legorreta, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman, while inside the 100th LRS aircraft parts store at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 27, 2025. Legorreta explained to the command team how he receives, stores and tracks a multitude of different items. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)