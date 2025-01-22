Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: 100th LRS aircraft parts store [Image 1 of 7]

    A Day in the Life: 100th LRS aircraft parts store

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Gravett, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, center, listen closely to Airman 1st Class Sergio Legorreta, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman, while inside the 100th LRS aircraft parts store at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 27, 2025. Legorreta explained to the command team how he receives, stores and tracks a multitude of different items. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 8844768
    VIRIN: 250127-F-WG663-7285
    Resolution: 5972x3981
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Supply
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Aircraft Parts Store
    DITL
    100ARW
    100LRS

