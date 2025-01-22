A Day in the Life: 100th LRS aircraft parts store

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, left, presents a challenge coin to Senior Airman Miguel Martinez-Cuevas, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman after being educated about the inner-workings of the 100th LRS aircraft parts store at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 27, 2025. A “Day in the Life” is a useful tool for the command team to learn about the specific importance of different career fields through teachings of airmen within the 100th ARW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)