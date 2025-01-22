U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Crespo (left), 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron engines journeyman, and Staff Sgt Brent Cook, 34th EBGS crew chief, stand in anticipation of a B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to start taxiing for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 01:46
|Photo ID:
|8844654
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-DW056-9210
|Resolution:
|7913x5496
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.