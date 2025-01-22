A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Crespo (left), 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron engines journeyman, and Staff Sgt Brent Cook, 34th EBGS crew chief, stand in anticipation of a B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to start taxiing for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)