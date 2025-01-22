Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 8 of 8]

    A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Crespo (left), 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron engines journeyman, and Staff Sgt Brent Cook, 34th EBGS crew chief, stand in anticipation of a B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to start taxiing for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 01:46
    Photo ID: 8844654
    VIRIN: 250127-F-DW056-9210
    Resolution: 7913x5496
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PACAF
    Ellsworth
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

