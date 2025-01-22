A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jasmine Murdock, 34th Expeditionary Bomber Generation Squadron avionics journeyman, tests defensive avionics on a B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron before a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)