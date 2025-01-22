A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brent Cook, 34th Expeditionary Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, speaks with aircrew before a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the national defense strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 01:46
Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
