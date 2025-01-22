A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Payton Worden, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Weather Flight commander, conducts a weather briefing for aircrews prior to a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. The BTF supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)