U.S. Air Force Capt. Payton Worden, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Weather Flight commander, conducts a weather briefing for aircrews prior to a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. The BTF supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 01:46
|Photo ID:
|8844648
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-DW056-9205
|Resolution:
|7988x5504
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.