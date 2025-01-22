A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Wasil, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, briefs aircrew on an upcoming mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and openIndo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)