Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rodel Shorter (right), 34th Expeditionary Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, speaks with Staff Sgt. Dominick Johnson, a crew chief assigned to the 34th EBGS while waiting for a B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to takeoff for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions are designed to showcase PACAF’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 01:46
    Photo ID: 8844650
    VIRIN: 250127-F-DW056-9207
    Resolution: 7799x5274
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1
    A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1
    A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1
    A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1
    A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1
    A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1
    A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1
    A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Ellsworth
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download