A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rodel Shorter (right), 34th Expeditionary Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, speaks with Staff Sgt. Dominick Johnson, a crew chief assigned to the 34th EBGS while waiting for a B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to takeoff for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions are designed to showcase PACAF’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)