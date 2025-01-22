A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Crespo, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron engines journeyman, awaits the queue to begin taxi procedures prior to multiple B-1B Lancers taking off in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. The Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would look to undermine or threaten our shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
