    Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange [Image 7 of 7]

    Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    35th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chiefs, assist U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Kramer, 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, out of a simulated contaminated jet during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2025. Robust readiness exercises like Beverly Pack provide a realistic, unpredictable environment for Airmen to improve their lethality and survivability under threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 03:27
    Photo ID: 8843413
    VIRIN: 250115-F-SW533-1073
    Location: KR
    This work, Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

