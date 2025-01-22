35th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chiefs, assist U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Kramer, 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, out of a simulated contaminated jet during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2025. Robust readiness exercises like Beverly Pack provide a realistic, unpredictable environment for Airmen to improve their lethality and survivability under threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 03:27
|Photo ID:
|8843413
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-SW533-1073
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.18 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.