Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Kramer, 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, exits a simulated contaminated F-16 during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2025. Robust readiness exercises like Beverly Pack provide a realistic, unpredictable environment for Airmen to improve their lethality and survivability under threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)