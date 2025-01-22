Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Dustin Cheung, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, unfastens ankle fasteners during a mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear exchange during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2024. MOPP gear exchanges allow personnel to maintain protection in chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear environments. Bev Pack 25-1 was a robust combat readiness exercise that tested the Wolf Pack's ability to survive and operate in a contested environment and execute an agile combat employment movement to a simulated forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)