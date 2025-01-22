Airman 1st Class Dustin Cheung, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, unfastens ankle fasteners during a mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear exchange during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2024. MOPP gear exchanges allow personnel to maintain protection in chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear environments. Bev Pack 25-1 was a robust combat readiness exercise that tested the Wolf Pack's ability to survive and operate in a contested environment and execute an agile combat employment movement to a simulated forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 03:27
|Photo ID:
|8843408
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-SW533-1023
|Resolution:
|7882x5255
|Size:
|7.76 MB
|Location:
|BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.