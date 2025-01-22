Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange

Airman 1st Class Dustin Cheung, left, and Senior Airman Kevin Velasquez, right, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chiefs, practice mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear exchange procedures during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2024. MOPP gear exchanges are preferably done using the buddy-team method but can be done individually in an emergency. Beverly Pack 25-1 allowed the Wolf Pack to combine unit-specific ACE capabilities through various training scenarios to sustain and generate airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|01.15.2025
|01.27.2025 03:27
|8843407
|250115-F-SW533-1028
|6180x4120
|3.53 MB
|BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|2
|0
