Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange

Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Fernandez, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, checks an F-16 Fighting Falcon for hazardous materials during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2025. The exercise honed base defense, reception of forces, and combat airpower generation tactics to fortify Airmen’s skills in accomplishing the Wolf Pack’s core mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)