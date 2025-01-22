Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange [Image 4 of 7]

    Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Fernandez, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, checks an F-16 Fighting Falcon for hazardous materials during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2025. The exercise honed base defense, reception of forces, and combat airpower generation tactics to fortify Airmen’s skills in accomplishing the Wolf Pack’s core mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    8th Fighter Wing
    Emergency Management
    Kunsan AB
    8th CES
    Beverly Pack 25-1

