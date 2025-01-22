Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange [Image 5 of 7]

    Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Kevin Velasquez assists SrA Dustin Cheung, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chiefs, out of his mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2024. MOPP gear exchanges allow personnel to maintain protection in chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear environments. Robust readiness exercises like Bev Pack 25-1 provide a realistic, unpredictable environment for Airmen to improve their lethality and survivability under threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    VIRIN: 250115-F-SW533-1053
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    35th FGS
    Beverly Pack 25-1

