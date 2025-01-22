Beverly Pack 25-1 Aircraft Decontamination and MOPP exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Kevin Velasquez assists SrA Dustin Cheung, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chiefs, out of his mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2024. MOPP gear exchanges allow personnel to maintain protection in chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear environments. Robust readiness exercises like Bev Pack 25-1 provide a realistic, unpredictable environment for Airmen to improve their lethality and survivability under threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)