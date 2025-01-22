Practice Makes Perfect: 60th SFS sharpens skills during weapons proficiency training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Medeiros, 60th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, scores a target during a weapons qualification at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 21, 2025. Security forces members are trained on different scenarios including engaging targets while in prone position, identifying and neutralizing threats outside of their peripheral vision, transitioning between rifle and pistol and managing simulated weapon malfunctions under combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)