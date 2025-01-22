Practice Makes Perfect: 60th SFS sharpens skills during weapons proficiency training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Medeiros, 60th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, assists Senior Airman Christian Matiz, 60th SFS emergency communications controller, with his M4A1 carbine during a weapons qualification at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 21, 2025. The M4A1, combined with the new direct view optic, provides defenders with not only close quarters battle enhancements, but also a long-range advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)