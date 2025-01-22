Practice Makes Perfect: 60th SFS sharpens skills during weapons proficiency training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kody Biddle, 60th Security Forces Squadron commercial vehicle inspection noncommissioned officer in charge, clean his M18 pistol after firing at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 21, 2025. Cleaning weapons after firing extends the life of these assets and mitigates malfunctions and stoppages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)